GRFD: Smoke alarms allow person to escape house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out in a single-story house early Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The fire started just before 1:45 a.m. at Woolsey Drive SW near Kensington Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Responding firefighters were told that no one was inside.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. Bill Smith says it appears that the person in the house was saved by smoke alarms.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Twenty-seven firefighters responded to the scene. That’s more than the usual 19. The fire department said a larger fire or more extreme temperatures can cause it to send more crews.

Firefighters put out the fire.

Firefighters didn’t immediately say what caused the fire.