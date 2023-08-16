Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there were no reports of injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Grand Rapids.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the apartment complex on Pastiche Drive SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.

Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown said the fire started in one of the apartments. The person living in the apartment reported the fire to authorities and knocked on doors to help neighbors evacuate, ensuring no one was hurt.

The fire was contained in one apartment.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Brown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.