GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was rescued from the Grand River in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said around 2:15 a.m. that it received a report of a man under the Wealthy Street bridge near the west bank. Crews were able to pull him to shore, and then he was taken to the hospital for signs of hypothermia.

The man told firefighters he had jumped into the water and had been in the river for about 20 to 25 minutes, according to GRFD.

The fire department said the man did not appear injured.