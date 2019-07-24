GRFD: Fire outside abandoned building ‘suspicious’

Authorities are investigating a fire on Franklin Street in Grand Rapids Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire started outside an abandoned building in Grand Rapids.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the building located on Franklin Street near Eastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Johnson told 24 Hour News 8 that firefighter were able to put out the flames quickly, knocking the fire down within minutes.

There was little damage to the building.

Johnson said the fire is being considered suspicious.