GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five semitrucks were destroyed and three more were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning, firefighters said.

Just before 5 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was called to Ionia Avenue between Grant and Graham streets for several semitrucks that were on fire.

While no one was injured, firefighters estimate the fire caused over $1 million in damages. Five trucks were lost and three had “significant body damage,” GRFD said.

The cause is still unclear, GRFD said, but they are investigating.

Twenty-eight firefighters, two battalion chiefs and the fire investigator responded to the scene.