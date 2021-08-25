GRFD: Don’t leave kids, pets inside locked cars in the heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local authorities are reminding people not to leave children or pets in cars, especially when it is hot outside.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to two incidents Tuesday where kids were locked inside a vehicle in extreme heat, the city of Grand Rapids said in a release.

It said that while the kids were not harmed in those two incidents, it is still dangerous and people should double check to make sure they are not leaving them behind.

“Unfortunately, we have seen parents who forget that their child or pet is in the backseat,” Fire Chief John Lehman said in the release. “This usually happens because the family is not on their regular routine, parents are stressed, or the child is sleeping and quiet.”

GRFD suggested parents can find a way to remind them of backseat passengers, like a large stuffed animal in the front passenger seat.

Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs on Wednesday around 90 with heat index readings near 100 possible at times. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of West Michigan.

The temperature inside of a parked car, especially on a hot day, can quickly rise to dangerous levels. It can increase from 85 degrees to 116 degrees in just an hour, the city said.

“Right now, Grand Rapids is in the midst of an excessive heat warning with heat index temperatures in the triple digits,” the release said. “If you need to escape air conditioning, to shop or pick up some take-out for dinner, the Fire Department seriously recommends leaving the kids and pets home so they can stay safe from the extreme heat.”