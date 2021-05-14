GRFD crews train for rescues by rappelling down City Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It might have looked a little concerning, but the people dangling along the side of Grand Rapids City Hall Friday were actually at work.

Eight Grand Rapids firefighters were rappelling down the building as a sort of final exam for their rope rescue certification.

The rope rescue technician team trains for any emergency situation that may require using ropes to get someone to safety.

Grand Rapids firefighters rappel down City Hall on May 14, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters rappel down City Hall on May 14, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters rappel down City Hall on May 14, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters rappel down City Hall on May 14, 2021.

In 2019, Grand Rapids firefighters had to save two workers who got stuck on a lift seven stories up outside City Hall.

“Fifteen years ago, we pulled one off the 27th floor of Plaza Towers,” GRFD Training Chief Bill Race added. “So when it happens, we need to have the technical rescue ready.”

Friday’s rappelling exercise wrapped up a week of training for the eight graduates.