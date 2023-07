GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking into whether someone may have intentionally set a car on fire in Grand Rapids.

The fire started shortly around 5:15 a.m. Monday outside the Church of Christ on Eastern Avenue SE north of Thomas Street.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said it suspects the car, a Nissan Rogue, could have been set on fire on purpose. The owner was informed and the car impounded.

The case has been turned over to the Grand Rapids Police Department.