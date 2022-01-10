GRFD asking for community feedback with survey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department wants to know how they can better serve you.

The department already does fire inspections, issues permits, investigates fires and more. They’re hoping residents will take an online survey to let the department know how they’re doing and let them know what else they could be doing to keep people safe.

“By taking this survey, it’s going to be a win for all of us. So please, take the time to take the survey. It’s very short, it’s easy. There’s spaces for you to provide comments and we want to read what these are. We very much want to know what our citizens are requiring of our fire department because we do respond to the needs of our community,” said Bill Smith with GRFD.

The information gathered will be used to update the department’s strategic plan.

The survey can be taken online by going to GrandRapidsMI.gov.