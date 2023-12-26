GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Applications are now open for the Grand Rapids Fire Department cadet program.

The four-month, 32 hours a week program will teach participants about GRFD and fire service in general. They will also receive a medical first responder license.

“At the end of that four-month period, they might become passionate, you know, ‘I want to be a firefighter. I want to be a Grand Rapids firefighter.’ And this is just that gateway into our department, and it also allows us a chance to see who they are and how well they’ll fit within our organization,” Capt. Cory Kernodle, GRFD fire training and recruitment manager, previously told News 8.

GRFD launched a one-year cadet program last year. Two of the six cadets were hired as firefighters, GRFD said.

For more information, call 616.456.3176. To apply, go to joingrfire.com.