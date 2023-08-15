The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Fulton Street and Jefferson Avenue. (Aug. 15, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Grand Rapids Tuesday, firefighters said.

The t-bone crash happened at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. Multiple motorcycles and a van were involved in the crash, according to Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Clark. He said five people were taken to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

Fulton was shut down following the crash and will be closed until further notice for cleanup and a forensic investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Fulton Street and Jefferson Avenue. (Aug. 15, 2023)

It is unclear exactly what led up to the crash.