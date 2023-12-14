GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people, including a firefighter, were hurt in a Grand Rapids fire Thursday, the fire department says.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Howard Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Firefighters said they learned an occupant was in a wheelchair in the home. They rescued that person as they worked to put out the fire.

Then, they learned there was another person in the back of the home. When firefighters went to search for the other person, the room burst into flames. GRFD said one firefighter was burned, but he was able to get out.

“It is one of the worst conditions you can experience as a firefighter. The crew entered the area and they experienced a flashover,” GRFD’s Capt. William Smith said. “Something like this, the temperatures quickly exceed our protective equipment. Fortunately, he was able to self-exit from that area.”

The firefighter suffered mild-to-moderate second-degree burns, according to the fire department. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated.

“(His injuries are) not terribly serious, but he had some good burns to his shoulder,” GRFD Battalion Chief Scott Stevenson said. “It’s the dangers of the job. We try to be careful, but it’s part of what we do. We risk our lives to help others.”

GRFD said the rescued occupant was taken to the hospital for a smoke inhalation injury.

The other occupant was found with “an unspecified injury” and was also taken to the emergency room, firefighters said.

The fire has been extinguished, according to GRFD.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Preliminary reports indicate it could have been an alternative heat source, Stevenson said.