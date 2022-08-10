GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual fundraiser that supports Grand Rapids parks and other green spaces will take place on Thursday.

This year, the Green Gala is going to new heights with hot air balloon rides. The Aug. 11 event will take place at Richmond Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each and include food from various vendors, live music and a drink ticket. Hot air balloon tickets are $25 and can be bought at the event.

For more information, go to friendsofgrparks.org.

For a conversation with Stacy Bare with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, watch the video in the player above.