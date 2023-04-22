GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Music fans flocked to their local shops for Record Store Day on Saturday to get their hands on exclusive releases and old favorites.

At Vertigo Records, located on Division Avenue near Cherry Street in downtown Grand Rapids, staff said there were 10 times the number of customers they regularly see, along with some devoted regulars.

“Great energy in here, everyone is super happy to be here including the staff and everybody, so it means a lot to us and it means a lot to our customers, too,” Ethan Hohn, an employee at Vertigo Music, said. “We try to make it fun for people.”

Vertigo Records in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 22, 2023) Vertigo Records in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 22, 2023) Vertigo Records in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 22, 2023)

Hohn said the store saw a line going out the door on Saturday, with around 120 people wrapped around the block.

Deyonta Wilmot, a local artist who goes by Debo $cotty, said Vertigo Records helps artists like himself.

“Definitely is helping … anybody that is making music, producing, rapping, any type of genre,” Wilmot said.

Vertigo Records in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 22, 2023)

Wilmot said part of the appeal of vinyl is the nostalgic feeling. Hohn said it allows listeners to have more of an experience.

“I think people like physical media because it allows you to have more of an experience with the music,” Hohn said. “Spotify makes more sense from a financial stand point, obviously, but if you’re a real music fan and you want to have that experience with your music that you love, vinyl and CDs is a great way to do it — second to seeing the artist live.”

Vertigo Records has been participating in Record Store Day for more than 10 years. Hohn said some of the Record Store Day exclusives were only available on Saturday, so if you missed out, you’ll have to check the secondhand market.