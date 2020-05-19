GRCC works toward in-person classes for fall semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is working to bring back in-person learning in the fall. Online and hybrid classes will also be offered in its plan.

GRCC President Dr. Bill Pink says a task force created a four-phase strategy to gradually reopen campus and determine effective measures for classes where in-person instruction is preferred or essential.

“The pandemic will change many of the ways we do things, but it will not change GRCC playing an essential role in West Michigan’s recovery,” Pink said in a statement. “We embrace our mission, and we won’t compromise on the safety and wellness of our students, faculty and staff.”

GRCC says it has been working with authorities to follow COVID-19 health recommendations.

“We are by no means out from under this crisis yet,” Pink said. “And we may never go back to exactly the way we were. But in many ways, we will be stronger. We can be nimble and flexible – and highly effective. That’s how this college has risen up and faced challenges in the past, and this is no different.”

For the second summer 2020 session, the college says most classes and student services will be offered online. Some School of Workforce Development and Job Training programs will be offered in person.

Classes at GRCC have been remote since March.

GRCC says it recognizes that the pandemic has created many challenges and will continue to distribute food weekly to students and their families. Several textbooks are being offered for free. Students can also connect to campus and resources on GRCC’s website.