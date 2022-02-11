GRCC working to train more to do bloodwork

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is working to meet the growing need for phlebotomists through a new scholarship partnership with blood supplier Versiti.

The non-profit will provide four scholarships a year to help encourage diverse candidates to go into the field.

Linda Witte, a healthcare program developer with GRCC, says its certificate program that provides ten weeks of hands-on instruction is in demand.

“Our employers have shared that there is a high need for phlebotomists,” Witte said.

The program is a hybrid — starting online and finishing in the classroom.

“They start with models, in working with needles in models, and then we go to phlebotomy arms, and then finally, they practice on each other,” Witte said.

GRCC says projections show about a 20% increase in the need for the position each year.

“It’s very valuable to employers. About half of the students in our classes already work in healthcare but they want to add this skill so the employers can use that skill for them in the workplace as well,” Witte said.

Sawn Kaiser, the area vice president of Grand Rapids-based Versiti, says the need is clear throughout the medical field.

“We do have openings now in Grand Rapids and actually across the state,” Kaiser said. “We want to make sure that we have a diverse workforce, not only just for Versiti but for healthcare and research.”

With hospital capacities repeatedly pushed to the brink, the pandemic demonstrated how crucial it is to have adequate blood supply when demand dramatically increases. As the blood supply ran low, the number of available phlebotomists also decreased for Versiti.

“Like everyone else during the pandemic, we did see a reduction in our workforce and now we’re building it back up,” Kaiser said.

The need is not expected to decrease as baby boomers reach their golden years and have a greater need for healthcare.