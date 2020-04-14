GRCC waives fees for summer classes amid virus outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College announced Tuesday it’s waiving all fees for summer classes.

The college says it normally applies universal fees to cover technology, record keeping, facilities and student activities and some classes that charge more for additional materials.

By waiving these fees these could save a student taking six credits more than $200 during its two summer sessions. Students who already paid for classes will have their fees refunded.

Students who are taking summer classes will also get free shipping for all textbooks and class materials from GRCC’s bookstore.

Classes in the 14-week session and the first summer session will be online. As of right now, the second summer session, which is scheduled to start June 30, will have distance learning and face-to-face classes.

You can still register to enroll in summer classes online.

