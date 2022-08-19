GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College says it has options for those who want to get a degree but don’t want to quit working to go to school.

Classes are available in the evenings and about 40% of all classes will be online. If money is an obstacle, students can look into the Michigan Reconnect program, which covers tuition for eligible students age 25 and older.

Along with general education courses, GRCC offers an entrepreneurship certificate and marking associate’s degree programs.

The fall semester begins Aug. 29. Students can apply and enroll at grcc.edu/ready.