GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College will hold virtual open houses for its craft brewing program this summer.

The community college said those who attend the open houses would meet faculty, see its Fountain Hill Brewery and learn more about the revamped curriculum, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

“Our new classes focus on science and quality control, as well as expanding on brewing industry topics like packaging and regulations,” assistant professor Allison Hoekstra said in a news release.

The revamped program is open to alums interested in taking the new classes, according to GRCC.

The open houses are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 25 to Aug. 22.

Those who are interested in attending can sign up online.