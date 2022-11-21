GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College has selected its new president.

The GRCC Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to hire Charles Lepper. He will come to Grand Rapids from Salt Lake City Community College, where he is vice president for student affairs and enrollment.

Lepper replaces Bill Pink, who was hired earlier this year to be Ferris State University’s president after about five years at GRCC.

Lepper has a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University, a master’s from Grand Valley State University and a doctorate from Indiana State University. He has held administrative roles at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia, and Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. He has been at Salt Lake since 2015, where he manages about 650 employees and a yearly budget of $30 million.

“Dr. Lepper has the skills and the passion for education needed to lead GRCC into the future,” GRCC Board Chair David Koetje said in a statement. “He will arrive at a college in a good place, and stand on a strong foundation built by Dr. Pink and his predecessors. I am excited to see where he will take us in the years to come.”

Lepper’s start date has not yet been set as he and GRCC negotiate a contract. He will be the college’s 11th president.