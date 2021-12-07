GRCC to add new wayfinding system to campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some new changes are coming to the Grand Rapids Community College campus.

Construction has started on a $600,000 sign system to help people navigate the school’s downtown campus. Crews have already started removing the familiar blue triangular signs and will replace them over the winter months.

The goal is to be finished this spring.

It’s the first major change to campus signage in 30 years and will help define the campus space and help people locate buildings and activities on campus.

A photo of mock ups for the new signs. (courtesy GRCC)

GRCC is getting a new sign system. (courtesy GRCC)

The signs were designed by Corbin Design of Traverse City to reflect the history of the school with a contemporary feel.