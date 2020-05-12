GRCC team finalist in NASA culinary competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids Community College students are hoping their dish will go to new heights in the NASA HUNCH Astronaut Culinary Challenge.

Thomas Brown and Victoria Uy are representing GRCC’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in the challenge. They are one of 10 teams competing to create food items for the astronauts at the International Space Station.

They were picked out of 52 teams nationwide. This year, the competitors were asked to make an ethnic dish, according to GRCC.

In February, Brown and Uy won the regional preliminary challenge with a dish comprised of Indian butternut squash, mango chicken and brown rice.

In a news release, Werner Absenger, program director for the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education and the team’s coach, noted the judges will consider the taste, nutrition and science of the dish.

“The entree must process well for flight and use in microgravity. Students also had to prepare and present an ethnic dish that met very specific nutritional requirements in each serving. They had to research the different technology, engineering, and food-processing procedures,” Absenger said in the release.

Initially, the 10 teams were slated to go to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to finish the competition. However, that trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the teams submitted a paper and a video for the judges to decide the entrée that will be processed by the space center’s food lab and sent to the International Space Station.

A video of Brown and Uy describing their dish can be found online.