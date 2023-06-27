GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program at Grand Rapids Community College offers students a way to get their foot in the door of the data science field.

The Data Science Certificate program launches this fall. The 24-credit program can been finished in a year and offers students flexibility.

“Information is abundant in today’s high-tech world,” Kristi Haik, Ph.D., dean of GRCC’s School of STEM, said in a release. “The challenge we face today is understanding and interpreting data to make better decisions. This new certificate will help students gain their first steps into an exciting field, and prepare them to continue advancing in their education and careers.”

Jonnathan Resendiz, an assistant professor at the GRCC Computer Information Systems Department, said students will be set up for entry-level jobs that often pay around $50,000 to $65,000 a year.

“We know that there’s a trend towards AI, towards data science, towards data analytics,” Resendiz said. “What we want to provide students is the option to get into a market, get into an industry where you could break into a data science entry level job with just our certificate. We think that that is possible.”

Once they have their foot in the door, students can use their credits toward a four-year degree or an associate degree, he said.

“All of those different options I think is what makes the certificate appealing,” he said.

Students can take the first class to get a better idea of what data science is, Resendiz said, adding that some incorrectly think it’s solitary work.

“It’s a lot of collaboration, it’s a lot of working in a team,” he said. “So … be ready to not only apply technical skills, but be able to work in a team, be able to communicate.”

GRCC partnered with Intel to develop the program thanks to a grant. Resendiz said as part of the grant, Intel gave the school 15 machines with AI capabilities. He said GRCC is also working with Intel to put together an AI certificate that it hopes to launch in the fall of 2024.

For more information about the data science certificate program and to apply, go to GRCC.edu.