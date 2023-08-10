GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As wildfires continue to devastate Maui, Grand Rapids Community College said two of its students on the island are safe.

For most of the summer, the two GRCC students have been in the historic town of Lahaina for a culinary internship.

“Internships obviously are your best foothold to be able to gain experience in the workplace. It also opens up your ability to work with different types of people and different organizations,” said Mary Slafkosky, Vice President for College Advancement at GRCC.

That experience was turned upside down after significant wildfires broke out on the island of Maui on Tuesday, killing dozens and forcing people to leave their homes. The town of Lahaina has been hit the hardest by the flames.

“The first obvious concern was making sure that they were some place safe and where they had resources available to them. Obviously housing, food, all of those things that right now so many are struggling with,” Slafkosky said.

Slafkosky said both students were able to safely evacuate and are now staying with their boss’ family from one of the internship locations. The residence where they were housed initially was damaged by the fires.

“They’re upset about what’s happened, it’s horrible for such a beautiful place to be decimated in that regard, but they seem to be doing as well as can be expected,” Slafkosky said.

The internship was set to wrap up next week but the students are planning to come back to West Michigan as early as this weekend. GRCC said it is continuing to keep a close eye on the situation.

“It’s based on what Hawaii is telling them that they can do,” Slafkosky said.

Slafkosky said with families displaced and loved ones lost, they are thinking about the people of Maui.

“Our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with the community over there and most specifically with our two students,” Slafkosky said.

GRCC said it will be working with the students to make sure they receive their credit for the internship.