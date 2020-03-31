GRCC student leaders donate $8K to classmates in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Student leaders at Grand Rapids Community College have donated thousands of dollars to help classmates who are struggling financially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

GRCC officials said Tuesday that the Student Alliance donated $8,000 — giving $5,500 to the emergency fund and $2,500 to the college’s food pantry.

Since March 11, the college said more than 100 students have received food assistance with donations from the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, campus dining and local business.

There will be a second curbside food pickup for students at 12 p.m. Wednesday outside the Student Center on Lyon Street in Grand Rapids. More information on campus resources can be found online.

Those who are interested in donating food or money can find more information online.

The college has given more than $12,000 in loans and grants this semester — GRCC said that is double what it needed to provide during the entire 2018-2019 academic year.