GRCC sees increase in FAFSA applications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Colleges across the country are seeing fewer students apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Community College is actually seeing a spike.

GRCC officials say they received 2,000 more applications for federal student aid compared to last year.

The dean of enrollment and financial management, Ann Isackson, says that’s because the school actively offers help filling out the FAFSA paperwork. She says FAFSA can be intimidating to students, but it’s a vital first step toward seeing what’s possible.

“The maximum Pell Grant award has been raised to $6,495 per year,” said Isackson. “So, that is at a community college such as GRCC that literally would cover that full-time enrollment, tuition and fees for a student and leave some for books and supplies.”

GRCC’s Financial Aid Office can be reached at 616.234.4034 or financialaid@grcc.edu

More information about FAFSA can be found online.