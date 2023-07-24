GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s still time this summer to for students to take advantage of a scholarship program being offered by Grand Rapids Community College.

The Grand Rapids Promise Zone has been around since 2020. Students are eligible if they live within the Grand Rapids Public Schools service area and graduate from one of the 25 qualifying schools within the Grand Rapids city limits.

“Knowing that they have a path to free college, really can open a lot of doors for students and provide them with a lot of different opportunities,” said Ashlee Mishler, director of Grand Rapids Promise Zone.

“We know that a lot of students aren’t wanting to go to a four-year degree, especially right out of high school, so this scholarship provides students with different avenues and opportunities, whether that is a certificate program, or a training program, or two-year-transfer to get them to go to a four-year,” Mishler said.

There’s still time for eligible Promise Zone students to enroll and utilize their scholarship for the upcoming fall semester.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids Community College website.