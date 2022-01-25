GRCC says more students over 30 are seeking degrees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is seeing a growth in enrollment, especially when it comes to students over the age of 30.

GRCC says winter enrollment has increased about 14% in people over 30 when compared with before the pandemic.

Enrollment is also up 22% for the age group when you compare enrollment with the 2021 winter semester.

Overall enrollment is up 1.1% this semester when compared with last year.

The college says many of the older students are taking advantage of the Michigan Reconnect and the Futures for Frontliners scholarships.

Nicholas Thomasma, a GRCC student who just recently turned 42, said he decided to go back to school during the pandemic and pursue an associate’s degree in business because the Michigan Reconnect program is covering his tuition. The program provides funding to people over 25 who do not have a degree.

Thomasma is a professional musician and says the cancelations from the pandemic have inspired him to learn the business side of the industry.

“I think a lot of people have been given A, time, to think about what’s important to them. But also, due to the pandemic, there has been a realization for a lot of people that they’re not satisfied in their lives and in their careers and in their jobs and now is a good time to make those changes,” Thomasma said.

For more information on programs available at GRCC, visit the college’s website.