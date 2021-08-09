GRCC requires masks indoors, announces vaccine incentive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College will be offering students a $200 credit to get the COVID-19 vaccine but not requiring vaccinations for the fall.

The college says students who have already received the vaccine or become fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will receive the $200 credit on their RaiderCard accounts. It can be used for campus dining, parking and in the bookstore.

Students who are enrolled for the fall 2021 semester are eligible.

As of Tuesday, GRCC is requiring everyone on campus to wear a mask when indoors, citing a recommendation from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. On-campus classes sizes will be limited to 75% capacity.

Grand Valley State University announced Friday it will require every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are also requiring vaccinations for the fall.