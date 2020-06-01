GRCC receives $1.18 million grant to help young people gain job skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College has been awarded a $1.18 million grant to help young people who are overcoming challenges gain job skills, the college said.

GRCC was selected for the new Job Corps Scholars Program, which has a goal of connecting workplace development and education.

Through the program, students will gain in-demand skills, work with GRCC partners and be provided with other opportunities to gain skills needed to help them get a good job.

The service will be provided during a 12-month career technical training program for people ages 16 through 24. Participants will be offered employment counseling to help them find jobs after completing the program.

“GRCC will play an essential role in West Michigan emerging from the coronavirus crisis,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “Our economy will be strongest when everyone has opportunities to contribute and succeed. I’m proud this program will help people overcome obstacles and gain skills that can lead to rewarding careers, but also can transform their lives.”

GRCC say it will work with community partners to find 80 potential students who have faced obstacles, including homelessness.

“Our goal is to help people prepare for careers, but also for them to have resources and skills to be successful long after graduation,” said Julie Parks, GRCC’s executive director of Workforce Training. “We have tremendous partners among West Michigan employers and community groups, and we appreciate the support and confidence of the U.S. Department of Labor to make this happen.”

Students will also be offered guidance through its three week Fast Track program.