GRCC pushes back fall tuition due date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is pushing back the due date for fall tuition payments.

School leaders tell News 8 they don’t want students to delay their education as they financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first fall tuition payment won’t be due until August 12th, so students have more time to sign up for fall classes with no money down.

“This year has presented many financial challenges for students,” said Tina Hoxie, associate provost and dean of Students Affairs. “Many students lost jobs or faced significantly fewer hours during the crisis. We don’t want these challenges to force them to postpone their education, especially when they can gain skills or credentials that can help them gain new jobs.”

GRCC has also created a financial aid hotline, where experts can answer questions about eligibility and filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students can call (616) 234-4030 or email financialaid@grcc.edu.