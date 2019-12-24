GRCC promotes sustainability with ‘zero waste’ events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is working to improve sustainability, one of the college’s strategic goals, with its very first “zero waste” events.

GRCC will host three events starting next month that will aim to use materials that can be recycled, reused or composted such as utensils, plates, cups and food during the events.

All of the items used during the events will meet the “zero waste” criteria. Additionally, food waste will be composted and recycled into the energy stream, instead of it ending up at a landfill.

GRCC says it will measure the amount of material composted.

“This really is our first opportunity to take a hard look at sustainability and what it means for our dining services,” Dave Murry, a spokesperson for GRCC, said. “But really this is the first step — from here what else can we do, where else can we look, what other areas on campus can we incorporate sustainability moving forward to make our campus more sustainable, our community more sustainable and lead by example, so others can see what we are doing and say maybe we can try that at our place.”