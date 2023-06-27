GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An adjunct culinary professor at Grand Rapids Community College is an expert at cooking up lessons for her students in addition to good food, but Tuesday night, she is turning up the heat and going head-to-head on the hit show “Chopped.”

Jenn Struik will cook in front of culinary legends on the popular food competition show that airs on the Food Network. They will put her chef skills to the test.

The episode was filmed last October though Struik along with show fans will get to watch it for the first time on June 27.

“I’m very excited, anxious and nervous. It’s always funny when you’re on a TV show and you see the final product because you never know exactly what’s going to make the cut,” Struik said.

Her love for cooking started as a young girl. She was exposed to various farmers markets across Grand Rapids and often times cooked with family members.

She recalled her earliest memories of cooking were making waffles with her grandfather. She has tuned up her skills since becoming a personal chef and dietician.

“My cooking style I tend to be really heavily influenced on seasonality but also Mediterranean foods so trying to do a lot of fresh herbs, citrus and big bold fresh flavors,” Struik said.

Struik will race against time against three other chefs across the country. They will take on the basket challenge to create an appetizer, entre and dessert using mystery ingredients.

“Recipes are great but you really need to know the foundation of cooking and technical abilities. You need to know how foods interact with heat and all of those different methods so it’s like you’re practicing the mythology over and over versus recipes,” she said.

It’s not the first time Struik competed on the Food Network. She competed on “Supermarket Stakeout” three years ago and won.

“That was a huge catalyst for being able to do chopped because it’s really well known,” she said.

Will Struik find herself on the chopping block or will she become the next “Chopped” champion? She didn’t give any hints. “It’s going to be a nail-biter,” Struik said.

She is looking forward to sharing more of her experience with her culinary students at GRCC.

“We can talk about how they can get there someday,” she said.

You can watch the episode on June 27 at 8 p.m.