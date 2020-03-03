GRCC hosts Latino Youth Conference Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of 8th graders across West Michigan will flood the campus of Grand Rapids Community College Tuesday for this year’s Latino Youth Conference.

The conference encourages students to continue their education beyond high school, it’s part of a larger program promoted by GRCC.

The conferences theme is ‘Unidos Avanzamos’ or United We Advance, GRCC’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion says the event serves a continuation of their legacy and goals to support Latino student’s educational opportunities beyond high school.

More than 800 students from 24 area schools will participate in workshops, presentations and speeches aimed to encourage the Latin students to dream big, study hard and cultivate interest in attaining their educational goals.

Students will hear from Greisa Martinez Rosas, the executive director of United We Dream works as an advocate for immigrant students. They hope her message will further encourage students in attendance.

The conference starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday and wraps up around 1:30 p.m. at GRCC’s Ford Fieldhouse.