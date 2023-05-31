GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is looking to help middle and high school students explore different careers this summer.

The GRCC Workforce Training Team will hold summer camp sessions giving students real-world experience in a variety of fields like water sustainability, construction and manufacturing.

“These camps are a perfect opportunity for students to explore careers, gain hands-on experience, and meet people who are experts in their fields,” John Van Elst, the interim executive director of the Workforce Training Team, said in a statement. “They also are seeing some of the real-world applications for math, science and other subjects they are learning.”

The camps run for four days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All camps have a capacity limit and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find more information and sign up for one of the summer camps by clicking here.