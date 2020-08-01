GRCC holds virtual commencement ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College held its commencement ceremony virtually on Saturday.

People could watch the afternoon ceremony on Facebook and YouTube.

School leaders talked about the importance of carrying on and being determined despite the stress of the pandemic.

“What you did is that you decided that you would want to innovate, which means that you became creative. How do I get past this? How do I still get it done? But not only did you innovate, you survived, and you thrived,” said GRCC president Bill Pink.

Despite it being a virtual ceremony, the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse was set up exactly as it would be for a traditional ceremony, with chairs and all.