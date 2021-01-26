GRCC gets $5 million for health care education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is getting $5 million from the federal government to help train workers in the health care industry.

The money will support programs at GRCC as well as community colleges in Muskegon, Lansing, Oakland and Alpena. West Michigan Works and the Michigan Community College Association will help determine what type of skilled workers are needed.

“Our strong partnerships with west Michigan employers and our community college partners will allow for expansion of apprenticeships in healthcare and allow us to innovate how we deliver healthcare education,” Julie Parks, GRCC’s executive director for workforce training, said in a Tuesday release. “Employer partners and meeting the diverse needs of our population will guide our work.”

The cash came from the U.S. Department of Labor, which is issuing such grants across the country to build up regional health care workforces.

GRCC says it is among only 11 community colleges nationwide to get the grant and among only five schools to get the maximum amount of $5 million.