GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ted Frey Jr., a former Grand Rapids Community College Foundation board member who helped support the college, has died. He was 77.

Frey was the treasurer and secretary of the Frey Foundation, the first local foundation to support GRCC’s early childhood learning laboratory, GRCC said in a Tuesday release.

He served on the GRCC Foundation board of directors from 1992 to 2001.

“Ted was a proud (Grand Rapids Junior College) alum and foundation board member who knew how a community college education can change lives and wanted to make sure others had opportunities to attend,” Kathryn Mullins, the executive director of the GRCC Foundation and vice president of College Advancement, said in a the release. “We will greatly miss his kindness and support. He leaves a tremendous legacy here at GRCC and across the region, and will have an impact on students for generations to come.”