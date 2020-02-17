GRCC fires man accused of manslaughter in son’s death

A Jan. 10, 2020 photo shows Tim Koets in a courthouse for hearings on charges filed after the death of his son with special needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The professor who will stand trial for charges linked to his son’s death has been fired from Grand Rapids Community College.

GRCC said in a Monday statement that Timothy Koets had been terminated Jan. 28. It declined to provide any further comment, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Koets faces involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges in the death of his son Sam Koets, 16. Sam, who had severe autism, drowned in the family’s icy backyard pool near Hudsonville in March 2019.

A courtesy image of Samuel Koets.

Authorities say Koets’ negligence led to his son’s death and that Sam was living in “disturbing conditions.”

Koets’ wife, Michelle Koets, pleaded no contest last week to a misdemeanor drug charge linked to her son’s death. Investigators say she and her husband kept filling their son’s Ritalin prescription for months after his death and were taking the drugs themselves.