GRCC commencement in-person for grads, virtual for guests

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRCC Commencement will be in-person for graduates this year. (Courtesy GRCC)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is holding an in-person commencement this year.

The school plans on holding four social-distanced in-person commencements at the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse. Only graduating students will be allowed to attended, but guests will be able to watch virtually on GRCC’s YouTube channel.

On Friday, April 30, two ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the School of Arts and Sciences. On Saturday, May 1, two ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the School of Workforce Development.

More details can be found at grcc.edu.

The school’s commencement was fully virtual last year.

