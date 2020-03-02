GRCC cancels Italy trip due to coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is calling off a trip to Italy amid fears of coronavirus.

Twenty-two culinary students, as well as some faculty members, were going to tour Italy in May.

The school said it canceled the trip after the U.S. Department of State this weekend warned against traveling to certain cities in Italy where there have been coronavirus cases.

Western Michigan and Grand Valley State universities previously stopped some study abroad programs due to the virus.