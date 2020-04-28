Closings & Delays
GRCC board member, Gilda’s Club co-founder dies

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Deb Bailey

An undated courtesy photo of late Gilda’s Club co-founder Deb Bailey.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College Trustee and Gilda’s Club co-founder Deb Bailey has died.

Bailey died Monday morning.

She was a former Steelcase executive and also the vice chair of the GRCC Board of Trustees.

“Our GRCC family is devastated by the loss of someone who was – and will remain – a shining example of the impact this college can have on a person and a community,” GRCC President Bill Pink said in a statement. “Deb Bailey was as kind as she was smart, passionate as she was brave. Her work touched many people, and we are all better for it. That’s a tremendous legacy, and the GRCC family will greatly miss Deb Bailey.”

In a Facebook post, Gilda’s Club recalled her as an “inspiration to so many.”

“Thank you Deb for helping so many journey together as they navigated cancer and grief<” the post read in part.

