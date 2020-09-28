GRCC adds more seven-week, late-starting classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College has increased the number of seven-week, late-starting classes being offered this semester.

The college said it has around 600 openings for classes which are offered online or real-time virtual format. Most of the classes start Oct. 20.

GRCC noted the School of Arts and Sciences increased the number of seven-week classes from 10 to more than 40 during the fall semester.

Felix Pereiro, the head of the college’s Business Department, said some of the demand is due to students who normally attend four-year schools deciding to take classes at GRCC this semester.

Students who are interesting in enrolling in the seven-week, late starting classes can contact Here4you@grcc.edu or by calling 616.234.4111.