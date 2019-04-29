Grand Rapids

GRCC: 300 students haven't claimed degrees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is looking for students who have met all the requirements for their associate's degree, but never claimed it.

"In the fall, we started looking at students that looked like they had 60 credits toward an associate's degree, but didn't have a credential. And we started reaching out to them, letting them know, 'Hey, you're complete. We can get this to you,'" Valerie Butterfield of GRCC said.

In all, GRCC said, there are about 300 unclaimed degrees. It was expected to take about a year to reach everyone.

Butterfield said some of those students were focused on transferring to a larger institution, so they moved on toward a bachelor's degree without realizing they earned an associate's degree. Others, she said, are just busy with life and have lost track.

She said many of those who GRCC has reached are excited to find out about their degree.

Next, GRCC will reach out to thousands of students who are near completing their degree, encouraging them to finish the final steps to get it.

