Grants to help GRPS, Kent County recycle more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to Grand Rapids Public Schools and Kent County to support recycling and landfill diversion efforts.

GRPS will use about $258,000 to roll out waste sorting stations in classrooms, cafeterias and administrative offices in 47 buildings.

“This is so important because we want to be responsible and conserve our resources as we operate our schools,” GRPS sustainability coordinator Kristen Trovillion said at Monday morning event announcing the grants. “We also recognize that we are raising tomorrow’s citizens and teaching them about good recycling habits, as well as information so they know the what the why and the how.”

The Kent County Department of Public Works will spend its $175,000 on new equipment to divert demolition waste from landfills at the Rockford Transfer Station.

An additional $18,000 grant to Kent County from the Virginia-based Foodservice Packaging Institute will pay to teach residents about recycling clean and empty cups and food containers. Similar grants have been sent to Washington, D.C.; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Denver and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Michigan Department Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded the larger grants as part of the “Know It Before You Throw It” campaign, which aims to help Michigan up its recycling rate to 30% by 2025. Right now, the state says residents recycle about 15% of solid waste, the lowest figure in the Great Lakes region.