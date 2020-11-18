Grants offer GR small businesses assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders in Grand Rapids are trying to help small business owners get through the pandemic, especially as many businesses are passed through at least Dec. 9.

The city is offering grants to business owners that fall into one of three categories; making low- to moderate-income, more than half of their employees fall under that category as well or they serve a low to moderate-income area.

If awarded a grant, they could be given up to $5,000.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Businesses can’t have more than 25 employees to qualify and they must be a for-profit business with a physical location.

Businesses that have yet to receive financial assistance through a grant will get top priority.

You may apply for these grants through the city’s website.