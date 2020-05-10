Grandmother awaits grandchild’s birth on Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether it’s giving them a call, sending some flowers or sending a text, this Sunday is all about making sure mom comes first.

Right near the Medical Mile and a few steps outside Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital, there’s a sight you’d only see in 2020.

“Well, I’ve been out here probably about seven hours now,” said Shan Carpenter, a local grandmother waiting for her next grandchild. “I have a baby being born right there in that hospital and this baby’s due just about any time now.”

Her daughter-in-law’s about to have a baby, and she’s been waiting for her son to give her the good news. Delivering a baby is stressful, but this dedicated grandma’s seen it all before.

Shan Carpenter’s son waiving to his mom while waiting for his baby to arrive. (May 10, 2020)

“This will be number 15,” she said. “Yes, number 15. It’s their third, but it’s my number 15.”

It doesn’t matter what’s going on outside, she’s not about to buck the trend.

“I was actually there for 11 of my grandchildren being born,” Carpenter said. “So, this just keeps on with tradition, if you want to call it that.”

Shan Carpenter awaiting her new grandchild outside of Sprectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. (May 10, 2020)

And in addition to all of the other curveballs this year has thrown, the baby’s gender reveal is going to be yet another one.

“Well, they’ve already got one girl and they’ve got one boy, so this time, they just wanted to be surprised,” she said. “And we are going to be surprised.”

Right now, she’s just keeping her phone close by for any updates.

“They know mom will always be there if they ever need me,” Carpenter said.

Update: It’s a boy! Since this story first aired, the baby has been born. Pictures of the family’s new bundle of joy can be found below.