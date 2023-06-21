GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The grandfather of a teenager who shot and killed another boy in Grand Rapids last year has pleaded down to a lesser charge.

George Gross pleaded no contest Wednesday to a count of negligent discharge causing death as a fourth-time felony offender.

The shooting happened May 28, 2022, on Alpine Avenue SW between 8th and 9th streets. Police say two 13-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, killing one of them, Gabriel Hojnacki.

Gross told News 8 after the shooting that the gun was his — a .45-caliber he kept in an unlocked dresser in his room. His grandson later told police he took the gun from Gross’ nightstand after Gross left for work, court documents showed. Gross told investigators he thought all his guns were locked up and that he did not remember if he stored the gun with a round in the chamber.

In August of last year, Gross was charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving the gun where the kids could get it.