GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly accidentally shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood earlier this year is facing charges, according to the county prosecutor.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office announced that George Jay Gross Jr., 60, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving a handgun in a place accessible to children. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The victim, 13-year-old Gabriel Hojnacki, and his friend were playing with a gun on May 28 at a house on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th streets. The gun went off, shooting the 13-year-old in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In May, the Grand Rapids Police Department said investigators believed the shooting was an accident.

Gross, the grandfather of the alleged shooter, told News 8 in May it was his 45-caliber gun the teens were playing with. Gross said he was at work at the time of the shooting and stored the weapon in an unlocked dresser in his bedroom.