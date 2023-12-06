GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding people that yard waste collection is wrapping up for the year.

The last day of yard waste collection is Saturday, the city said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

You can use a yard waste cart with a yellow tag, or get city paper bags or purple bulk waste tags from the city. The city has a list of places where you can get the bags and tags on its website.

Yard waste includes things like grass clippings, brush, plants and smaller tree limbs and logs. You should not put dirt, stones, trees or stumps, or roadkill in your yard waste bag.

Collection will resume in April. During the winter, you can still take your yard waste — either loose or in a paper bag — to to the city’s refuse drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW between O’Brien Road and Maynard Avenue. You must prove Grand Rapids residency to use the site.